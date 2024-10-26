Left Menu

Axis Bank Under SEBI Scrutiny Over Max Life Stake Acquisition

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has issued a show cause notice to Axis Bank and its subsidiaries regarding their stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance. This development follows Axis Bank's increased investment in Max Life, raising its ownership to nearly 20%. SEBI's scrutiny seeks to clarify compliance with regulatory guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-10-2024 21:57 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 21:57 IST
Axis Bank Under SEBI Scrutiny Over Max Life Stake Acquisition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has initiated a regulatory probe into Axis Bank and its subsidiaries concerning their stake acquisition in Max Life Insurance. A show cause notice (SCN) was dispatched via email on October 25, signaling potential compliance issues.

Axis Bank disclosed receipt of the SCN in a regulatory filing, citing their intention to respond and affirming the legitimacy of the transactions under existing regulatory approvals. It was further revealed that personnel from Max Financial Services Limited, the parent company of Max Life Insurance, have also been implicated.

This scrutiny follows the Axis Bank board's approval to enhance their stake in Max Life, an agreement ratified by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI). The bank's revised acquisition strategy conforms with IRDAI's October 2022 directives and seeks to bolster its position in the insurance sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024