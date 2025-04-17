Left Menu

Jio Financial Services Posts Profitable March Quarter, Eyes Growth in Broking and Wealth Management

Jio Financial Services Ltd reported a 1.8% rise in net profit for March, at Rs 316.11 crore, compared to the previous year's same quarter. With total income up by 24%, they aim to expand into broking and wealth management, with applications filed for regulatory approvals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-04-2025 19:46 IST | Created: 17-04-2025 19:46 IST
Jio Financial Services Posts Profitable March Quarter, Eyes Growth in Broking and Wealth Management
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jio Financial Services Ltd announced a 1.8% increase in its consolidated net profit for the March quarter, reaching Rs 316.11 crore. This uptick comes in comparison to Rs 310.63 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The financial income for this quarter also saw a significant rise, growing 24% year-on-year to Rs 518 crore. Despite a rise in total expenses to Rs 168 crore, the company remains optimistic about financial health, as the yearly profit slightly increased to Rs 1,612.59 crore.

Strategic movements include the establishment of Jio BlackRock Investment Advisers to offer wealth management services and filing with Sebi for necessary licenses. Stocks responded positively, ending at Rs 246.45 on the BSE, marking a 1.73% increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

ACLU Challenges Pentagon on Book Bans and Curriculum Censorship

 Global
2
U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

U.S. Urges Spain to Boost Defense Spending in NATO Context

 Global
3
Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

Rifle Mystery: Examining the Weapon in the Trump Assassination Attempt

 Global
4
Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

Judge Blocks Trump's Freeze on Climate and Infrastructure Grants

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New data-driven model accelerates educational technology in developing countries

Students praise GenAI’s usefulness, academics warn of overreliance and cheating

New AI framework identifies urban zones most in need of green infrastructure

AI chatbots drive 30% higher quit rates in smoking cessation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025