Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit dips 1 pc to Rs 3,911 cr; FY25 profit at Rs 14,500 cr: Regulatory filing.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2025 14:29 IST | Created: 25-04-2025 14:29 IST
Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit dips 1 pc to Rs 3,911 cr; FY25 profit at Rs 14,500 cr: Regulatory filing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
TCS net profit dips 1.6 pc to Rs 12,224 cr in March quarter; revenue rises 5.2 pc to Rs 64,479 crore: BSE filing.
IT major Wipro's Q4FY25 net profit zooms 25.9 per cent to Rs 3,569.6 cr; revenue up 1.3 per cent to Rs 22,504.2 cr.
ICICI Bank consolidated net profit rises 15.7 per cent to Rs 13,502 crore for Jan-Mar quarter: Co filing.
HUL consolidated net profit down 3.3 per cent to Rs 2,475 cr, sales up 2.7 per cent to Rs 15,416 cr in Jan-Mar quarter: Co filing.