Shaktikanta Das Tops Global Central Banker Rankings Again

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das has been named the top central banker by Global Finance magazine for the second consecutive year, earning an A+ grade for his performance. He shares the top ranking with Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan.

Shaktikanta Das
  • Country:
  • India

Shaktikanta Das, Governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has once again been recognized as the top central banker globally by Global Finance magazine, a prestigious US-based publication. This marks the second consecutive year that Das has been awarded this honor.

The accolade was announced at an event held in Washington DC, where Das received an A+ grade on the Central Bank Report Cards 2024. The grading system evaluates central bankers on criteria such as inflation control, economic growth goals, currency stability, and interest rate management.

Das shares the A+ distinction with Denmark's Christian Kettel Thomsen and Switzerland's Thomas Jordan, highlighting the exemplary performance and effective policies implemented by these central bankers in their respective countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

