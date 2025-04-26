Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Unseen Face of Terror
The NIA is investigating the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari from West Bengal. Special forces, using drones and UAVs, are conducting operations in the Pir Panjal range to locate the terrorists. The attack is one of the deadliest since 2019.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is diving deep into the deadliest attack on the Kashmir Valley since 2019, claiming 26 lives in Pahalgam. Their visit to Kolkata aimed to record statements from the families of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari.
In a coordinated effort, special forces, leveraging Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and drones, intensified their hunt for suspected terrorists across the dense jungles of the Pir Panjal range. This comes after a devastating attack near Baisaran, a tourist-favorite meadow near Pahalgam.
Preliminary probes suggest that five to seven terrorists, possibly linked to local militants trained in Pakistan, executed this brutal act. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, reviving grim memories of past terror strikes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
