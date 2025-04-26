Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Unseen Face of Terror

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is diving deep into the deadliest attack on the Kashmir Valley since 2019, claiming 26 lives in Pahalgam. Their visit to Kolkata aimed to record statements from the families of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari.

In a coordinated effort, special forces, leveraging Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and drones, intensified their hunt for suspected terrorists across the dense jungles of the Pir Panjal range. This comes after a devastating attack near Baisaran, a tourist-favorite meadow near Pahalgam.

Preliminary probes suggest that five to seven terrorists, possibly linked to local militants trained in Pakistan, executed this brutal act. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, reviving grim memories of past terror strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)