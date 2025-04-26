Left Menu

Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Unseen Face of Terror

The NIA is investigating the Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives, including Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari from West Bengal. Special forces, using drones and UAVs, are conducting operations in the Pir Panjal range to locate the terrorists. The attack is one of the deadliest since 2019.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:13 IST
Tragedy in Pahalgam: The Unseen Face of Terror
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is diving deep into the deadliest attack on the Kashmir Valley since 2019, claiming 26 lives in Pahalgam. Their visit to Kolkata aimed to record statements from the families of victims Samir Guha and Bitan Adhikari.

In a coordinated effort, special forces, leveraging Unmanned Aerial Vehicles and drones, intensified their hunt for suspected terrorists across the dense jungles of the Pir Panjal range. This comes after a devastating attack near Baisaran, a tourist-favorite meadow near Pahalgam.

Preliminary probes suggest that five to seven terrorists, possibly linked to local militants trained in Pakistan, executed this brutal act. The incident has sent shockwaves across the nation, reviving grim memories of past terror strikes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025