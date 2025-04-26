Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five-Year Hiatus
India has announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from June, after a five-year break. The yatra aims to improve India-China relations following military disengagement at friction points. Scheduled to occur from June to August 2025, the yatra will welcome applicants through a random, gender-balanced selection process.
India has officially announced the return of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, scheduled to begin in June, marking the event's first occurrence since 2020.
The resumption is part of bilateral efforts between India and China to mend relations, highlighted by recent troop disengagement at Demchok and Depsang.
According to the Ministry of External Affairs, selected participants will undertake the pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La Pass, with the application process now open at kmy.gov.in, ensuring a fair and balanced selection.
