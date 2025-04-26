Left Menu

Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five-Year Hiatus

India has announced the resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra from June, after a five-year break. The yatra aims to improve India-China relations following military disengagement at friction points. Scheduled to occur from June to August 2025, the yatra will welcome applicants through a random, gender-balanced selection process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-04-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 14:16 IST
Kailash Mansarovar Yatra Resumes After Five-Year Hiatus
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has officially announced the return of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra, scheduled to begin in June, marking the event's first occurrence since 2020.

The resumption is part of bilateral efforts between India and China to mend relations, highlighted by recent troop disengagement at Demchok and Depsang.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, selected participants will undertake the pilgrimage via Lipulekh Pass and Nathu La Pass, with the application process now open at kmy.gov.in, ensuring a fair and balanced selection.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

China's Finance Chief Calls for Global Economic Reform at G20 Summit

 Global
2
Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

Prosecutors Seek Death Penalty in UnitedHealth Murder Case

 Global
3
The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

The Execution of James Osgood: A Case of Justice and Remorse

 United States
4
New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

New Trade Horizons: US and South Korea's Tariff Talks Take Flight

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025