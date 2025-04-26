Left Menu

Delhi Court Greenlights Defamation Case Against BJP Leader Over Scandalous Claims

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court confirmed jurisdiction over a defamation complaint by ex-Delhi Minister Satyender Jain against BJP's Karnail Singh. Singh challenged the court's jurisdiction, arguing he wasn't an MLA when the case was filed. The court has set further proceedings for May 8.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court has ruled in favor of having jurisdiction to proceed with the defamation lawsuit filed by former Delhi Minister Satyender Jain against then-BJP leader Karnail Singh.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Paras Dalal announced the decision, allowing the case to continue despite Singh's objection that he wasn't an MLA at the complaint's filing.

Jain asserts Singh falsely claimed large amounts of gold were seized from his residence, using the allegations to accuse him of corruption. The court is set for further arguments on May 8.

