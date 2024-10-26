Congress Questions SEBI Chief's Absence Amid Stock Market Controversy

In a heated political exchange, the Congress has intensified its criticism of SEBI chief Madhabi Puri Buch, questioning her absence before a parliamentary panel. The party's focus is on Buch's no-show at a recent Public Accounts Committee meeting, citing an urgent last-minute commitment.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, through a dynamic Instagram video, emphasized 'risks to billions of retail investors in the stock market,' spurring the party to raise three pointed questions towards Buch. The party's media head, Pawan Khera, questioned the motives behind Buch's absence and claimed a conspiracy to endanger investors' interests in favor of influential figures.

The Congress aired a video titled 'Buch Bachao Syndicate,' criticizing the BJP-led government's alleged erosion of SEBI's independence. Pawan Khera accused SEBI leadership of undermining investor trust and called for accountability. Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi accused the government of shielding Buch from crucial scrutiny.

