Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns
Indonesia is experiencing significant deforestation as its forests are cut down to meet the rising international demand for biomass, primarily shipped to South Korea and Japan. This demand has environmentalists worried due to potential ecological damage and prolonged reliance on fossil fuels, despite biomass's cleaner energy promise.
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia's pristine forests are being rapidly depleted to satisfy the booming global demand for biomass, especially in South Korea and Japan. This situation poses a grave threat to the nation's biodiversity and ecosystem, warn environmental experts.
Reports indicate that nearly all biomass from Indonesia's forest lands cleared since 2021 has been exported to these countries, raising concerns about sustainable practices. Environmentalists fear this could exacerbate deforestation while delaying the shift from polluting fossil fuels to genuinely green energy solutions.
The Indonesian government's plans to increase biomass usage further complicates the picture, potentially leading to more forest loss. Significant permits have been issued despite the widespread impact on critical habitats for species like Sumatran rhinos and orangutans.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Indonesia
- deforestation
- biomass
- energy
- environmentalists
- South Korea
- Japan
- forest
- wood pellets
- export
ALSO READ
Japanese PM Shigeru Ishiba's Diplomatic Plans
Socceroos' Asian Showdown: Australia vs. Japan in World Cup Qualifiers
Japan Backs Taiwan: Strong Support for Independence and Diplomatic Ties Revealed in Survey
Socceroos Aim for Historic Victory in Japan Showdown
Tensions Rise: Japan Voices Concern Over China’s Military Drills