Left Menu

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Indonesia is experiencing significant deforestation as its forests are cut down to meet the rising international demand for biomass, primarily shipped to South Korea and Japan. This demand has environmentalists worried due to potential ecological damage and prolonged reliance on fossil fuels, despite biomass's cleaner energy promise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jakarta | Updated: 27-10-2024 06:50 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 06:50 IST
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

Indonesia's pristine forests are being rapidly depleted to satisfy the booming global demand for biomass, especially in South Korea and Japan. This situation poses a grave threat to the nation's biodiversity and ecosystem, warn environmental experts.

Reports indicate that nearly all biomass from Indonesia's forest lands cleared since 2021 has been exported to these countries, raising concerns about sustainable practices. Environmentalists fear this could exacerbate deforestation while delaying the shift from polluting fossil fuels to genuinely green energy solutions.

The Indonesian government's plans to increase biomass usage further complicates the picture, potentially leading to more forest loss. Significant permits have been issued despite the widespread impact on critical habitats for species like Sumatran rhinos and orangutans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024