Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Indonesia's pristine forests are being rapidly depleted to satisfy the booming global demand for biomass, especially in South Korea and Japan. This situation poses a grave threat to the nation's biodiversity and ecosystem, warn environmental experts.

Reports indicate that nearly all biomass from Indonesia's forest lands cleared since 2021 has been exported to these countries, raising concerns about sustainable practices. Environmentalists fear this could exacerbate deforestation while delaying the shift from polluting fossil fuels to genuinely green energy solutions.

The Indonesian government's plans to increase biomass usage further complicates the picture, potentially leading to more forest loss. Significant permits have been issued despite the widespread impact on critical habitats for species like Sumatran rhinos and orangutans.

(With inputs from agencies.)