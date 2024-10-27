Left Menu

Alarm Chain Incident Stalls Rajdhani Express Briefly

Central Railways files a case against a man for pulling the alarm chain on Rajdhani Express at Nashik Road Station without a valid reason. The incident caused a three-minute delay. Investigation is ongoing, highlighting the importance of complying with train safety regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:26 IST
Alarm Chain Incident Stalls Rajdhani Express Briefly
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent incident at Maharashtra's Nashik Road Station, Central Railways filed a case against a passenger who allegedly pulled the alarm chain without a valid reason, momentarily halting the acclaimed Rajdhani Express.

According to Central Railways, the situation unfolded on platform two, when passenger Tapas Manindra Mohri, alongside his family, was traveling to Mathura. Their friend, Sanjeev Ratan Chand Pathariya, was unable to disembark in time, leading him to erroneously pull the chain, which caused the train to stop for three minutes.

Authorities have invoked Section 141 of the Railway Act against Sanjeev Ratan Chand, emphasizing that legal action will follow similar infractions. Railways urge passengers to avoid pulling the alarm chain except in genuine emergencies, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024