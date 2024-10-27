Alarm Chain Incident Stalls Rajdhani Express Briefly
Central Railways files a case against a man for pulling the alarm chain on Rajdhani Express at Nashik Road Station without a valid reason. The incident caused a three-minute delay. Investigation is ongoing, highlighting the importance of complying with train safety regulations.
In a recent incident at Maharashtra's Nashik Road Station, Central Railways filed a case against a passenger who allegedly pulled the alarm chain without a valid reason, momentarily halting the acclaimed Rajdhani Express.
According to Central Railways, the situation unfolded on platform two, when passenger Tapas Manindra Mohri, alongside his family, was traveling to Mathura. Their friend, Sanjeev Ratan Chand Pathariya, was unable to disembark in time, leading him to erroneously pull the chain, which caused the train to stop for three minutes.
Authorities have invoked Section 141 of the Railway Act against Sanjeev Ratan Chand, emphasizing that legal action will follow similar infractions. Railways urge passengers to avoid pulling the alarm chain except in genuine emergencies, as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
