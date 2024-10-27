Chaos Unleashed: Stampede at Bandra Station Injures Nine

In a chaotic scene at Mumbai's Bandra railway station, at least nine people sustained injuries in a stampede early Sunday morning, as confirmed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). The incident transpired on platform number 1, where a surge of commuters converged for the Bandra-Gorakhpur Express departing from Bandra Terminus.

Emergency responders swiftly moved the injured to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment. The BMC is currently assessing the situation to determine the full extent of the injuries and investigating the circumstances leading to the stampede.

As the authorities work to manage the aftermath, further information is anticipated. The accident raises questions about safety measures at the station, particularly during peak travel times. More details on the incident are awaited as the situation develops.

(With inputs from agencies.)