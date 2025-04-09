Left Menu

Massive Train Disruptions Hit Mumbai Due to Bridge Re-Girdering

A mega block for bridge re-girdering between Mahim and Bandra stations in Mumbai will affect numerous suburban and long-distance trains on the nights of April 11-12 and April 12-13. Western Railway officials announced the block would last 9.30 hours each night, impacting over 500 train services.

  • India

The Western Railway has announced significant disruptions in suburban and long-distance train services between April 11-13 due to necessary maintenance works. A mega block for the re-girdering of a bridge between the Mahim and Bandra stations is set to affect operations.

The maintenance block will last 9.30 hours each night, starting at 11 pm and ending at 8.30 am on April 12, while timings for April 13 are from 11.30 pm to 9 am. Variations in block timings will differ for trains on fast and slow lines, authorities have said.

This disruption will lead to the full cancellation of 334 trains over two days, with additional partial cancellations. The Western Railway plans to operate extra services to manage passenger overflow. Affected trains include both suburban services and Mail/Express trains. Nearly 30 lakh passengers use this network daily.

