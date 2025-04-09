France Highlights Strategic Trade Partnerships Amid EU-US Tariff Strains

French Trade Minister Laurent Saint-Martin highlighted the significance of strategic alliances in the context of escalating trade tariffs between the European Union and the United States. Speaking in Jakarta, he underscored France's partnership with Indonesia as vital.

Saint-Martin expressed hope that Europe and France can prevent an aggravation of the trade dispute with the U.S., focusing on diplomacy rather than conflict. This comes as EU member nations convene to discuss potential responses to tariffs introduced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

The outcome of the EU's vote, expected later Wednesday, could signal the bloc's first round of counteractions, aiming to safeguard economic interests while maintaining crucial international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)