Jammu 'Run for Unity' Marathon Honors Fallen Cops on Commemoration Day

The 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu was flagged off by DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma, honoring police officers who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir. The event emphasizes physical fitness and aims to inspire youth to join the police force, commemorating Police Commemoration Day on October 21.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 11:32 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 11:32 IST
Jammu 'Run for Unity' Marathon Honors Fallen Cops on Commemoration Day
DIG Shiv Kumar Sharma flags off 'Run for Unity' in Jammu on Sunday morning (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) for the Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, Shiv Kumar Sharma, initiated the 'Run for Unity' marathon in Jammu. The event pays tribute to police officers who sacrificed their lives in Jammu and Kashmir defending the nation. This marathon aligns with the celebrations of Police Commemoration Day, observed on October 21. DIG Sharma remarked that the event is a reminder for the youth to honor the contributions of these brave individuals.

Highlighting the importance of physical fitness, Sharma noted, "Physical fitness is crucial today, especially with the rise in diseases." The marathon, organized by the Jammu and Kashmir police, saw participation from both locals and youth across the region, embodying community spirit and health consciousness.

Participants expressed admiration for the fallen officers, with one noting the 'supreme sacrifices' made for the nation. Another participant emphasized the pride felt by contributing to the run, advocating for such events to raise awareness. A local participant applauded the initiative, encouraging broader community involvement in future activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

