Political Showdown Amid Delhi's Escalating Pollution Crisis

In an escalating war of words, BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal has accused Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal of failing to address the pressing pollution crisis in Delhi. Khandelwal's criticism comes as the capital's air quality plummets, raising concerns over AAP's decade-long governance and its environmental policies.

The air quality in Delhi took a sharp dive on Sunday, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) soaring to 352, categorized as 'very poor,' compared to Saturday's 'poor' category reading of 255. Certain areas, such as Anand Vihar, witnessed 'severe' pollution levels, while Akshardham Temple and the IGI airport reported 'very poor' conditions, highlighting the city's dire environmental situation.

As the festival of Diwali approaches, the Delhi government has imposed a ban on firecrackers until January 1 in an effort to combat the worsening pollution. Meanwhile, the toxic foam on the Yamuna River has become a focal point of political debate, with BJP's Shazia Ilmi lambasting AAP for failing to address the hazardous river conditions that are causing health issues for residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)