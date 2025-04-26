Agnes Ngetich Sets New 10km Women's-Only World Record
Agnes Ngetich, a Kenyan long-distance runner, made history by becoming the first woman to complete a 10km women-only race in under 30 minutes. She achieved this feat in Herzogenaurach, Germany, clocking in at 29:27 and breaking the previous record set by Agnes Jebet Tirop.
Kenyan athlete Agnes Ngetich has made headlines by setting a new world record for the 10km women's-only race. The 24-year-old runner crossed the finish line in Herzogenaurach, Germany, with a time of 29 minutes and 27 seconds, shattering the previous record of 30:01.
Ngetich's remarkable achievement comes after narrowly missing last year's target by two seconds. Her win signals a comeback after missing the Olympics, with sights now set on the World Championships.
Previously, Ngetich set a mixed event record in Valencia by running under 29 minutes. Separate categories exist in World Athletics to ensure fair competition by eliminating advantages from male pacesetters.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Infrastructure Crunch: Bridges to Nowhere?
Germany's Delayed Patriot Systems: Impact on Ukraine's Defence
Germany Commits €11 Billion in Military Support to Ukraine
Germany Seeks Deeper Ties with India on Defence and Labour Migration
Germany Maintains Stand Against Hostile UniCredit Takeover