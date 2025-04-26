Agnes Ngetich Sets New 10km Women's-Only World Record

Kenyan athlete Agnes Ngetich has made headlines by setting a new world record for the 10km women's-only race. The 24-year-old runner crossed the finish line in Herzogenaurach, Germany, with a time of 29 minutes and 27 seconds, shattering the previous record of 30:01.

Ngetich's remarkable achievement comes after narrowly missing last year's target by two seconds. Her win signals a comeback after missing the Olympics, with sights now set on the World Championships.

Previously, Ngetich set a mixed event record in Valencia by running under 29 minutes. Separate categories exist in World Athletics to ensure fair competition by eliminating advantages from male pacesetters.

(With inputs from agencies.)