Forging Ahead: India's Steel Sector Eyes Sustainable Growth with Raw Material Strategy

During the India Steel 2025 Exhibition and Conference, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the pivotal role of a solid raw material strategy in sustaining India's steel sector growth. Ensuring a steady supply of crucial resources like coking coal and iron ore remains imperative for economic development.

The event saw participation from over 1,000 delegates and 200 exhibitors, with industry leaders stressing the significance of domestic production. Reddy underscored the necessity of reducing coal import dependency and increasing domestic production through initiatives like Mission Coking Coal.

With ambitions to boost steel production capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, government officials and industry experts discussed enhancing public-private collaboration and focusing on geopolitical partnerships, circular economy practices, and R&D breakthroughs to meet future demands.

