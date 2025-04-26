Left Menu

Forging Ahead: India's Steel Sector Eyes Sustainable Growth with Raw Material Strategy

Union ministers emphasize the necessity of a robust raw material strategy to sustain growth in India's steel sector during the India Steel 2025 Exhibition. Focusing on reducing import dependency and enhancing domestic production of coking coal and critical materials like iron ore and nickel is vital for achieving economic goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-04-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 26-04-2025 18:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

During the India Steel 2025 Exhibition and Conference, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the pivotal role of a solid raw material strategy in sustaining India's steel sector growth. Ensuring a steady supply of crucial resources like coking coal and iron ore remains imperative for economic development.

The event saw participation from over 1,000 delegates and 200 exhibitors, with industry leaders stressing the significance of domestic production. Reddy underscored the necessity of reducing coal import dependency and increasing domestic production through initiatives like Mission Coking Coal.

With ambitions to boost steel production capacity to 300 million tons by 2030, government officials and industry experts discussed enhancing public-private collaboration and focusing on geopolitical partnerships, circular economy practices, and R&D breakthroughs to meet future demands.

