Kharge Criticizes PM Modi for Skipping Key Security Meeting

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge condemned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his absence at a crucial all-party meeting concerning the Pahalgam terror attack, claiming that it demonstrated a lack of seriousness on Modi's part.

Kharge highlighted the government's admitted security lapses during the tragic event that resulted in 26 casualties and called for better future safeguards.

In addition, Kharge expressed concerns over India's decision to suspend the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan, questioning the practicality of such a move.

(With inputs from agencies.)