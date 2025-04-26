Chemical Explosion Rocks Iran's Largest Port Amidst Nuclear Talks

A devastating explosion hit Iran's largest port, Bandar Abbas, on Saturday, killing at least four individuals and injuring over 500, Iranian state media reported. The incident coincided with ongoing nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States in Oman.

The explosion occurred in the Shahid Rajaee section of the port. Hossein Zafari of Iran's crisis management organization attributed the blast to improper storage of chemical materials, revealing previous warnings about potential dangers.

Iran's history of infrastructural incidents adds tension, as authorities refrain from linking the blast to regional adversaries amidst heightened geopolitical stakes. Israel, wary of Iran's nuclear intentions, refrained from commenting on any involvement.

