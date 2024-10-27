Left Menu

India's Journey Towards Gender Equality: Breaking Social Barriers

India's efforts towards gender equality have advanced with significant investments, yet challenges such as social norms and limited workforce participation persist. UN Women highlights the need for continued public and private sector collaboration to enhance women's leadership, safety, and economic opportunities while addressing cultural barriers.

Updated: 27-10-2024 12:31 IST
India has made notable strides in gender equality, supported by increased public investment and emphasis on grassroots female leadership, officials from UN Women report. Yet, persistent challenges such as societal norms and gaps in workforce participation limit full gender parity.

Daniel Seymour and Susan Jane Ferguson from UN Women underscore the importance of both public and private sector investments needed to bridge these gaps. They highlighted substantial progress in women's leadership at local government levels and the anticipated impact of women's reservations in parliament.

Despite comprehensive legal frameworks, gender-based violence remains a formidable barrier, underscoring the need for cultural change and better enforcement. Collaboration with state governments and the private sector is crucial to bolster women's economic opportunities and safety, alongside adaptive strategies to tackle gender-specific challenges posed by climate change.

