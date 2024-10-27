Mann Ki Baat: Modi Highlights Cybercrime Threat, Calls for Public Vigilance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 115th episode of his radio program Mann Ki Baat, underscored the growing threat of cybercrime in modern society. Lauding the campaign's role in raising public awareness, he highlighted the issue of 'digital arrest,' a fraudulent scheme deceiving the public.

Modi described these cybercriminals as societal enemies, warning that no legitimate law enforcement system condones such practices. Efforts are being made by various investigative agencies, alongside state governments, to tackle this malicious activity, supported by the National Cyber Coordination Centre.

Emphasizing vigilance, Modi explained the three-step fraud procedure and advised against fear or compliance with such calls. UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also praised Modi for addressing pressing issues like cyber fraud and promoting India's art, culture, and local products.

(With inputs from agencies.)