Left Menu

Mann Ki Baat: Modi Highlights Cybercrime Threat, Calls for Public Vigilance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 115th Mann Ki Baat address, focused on the menace of cybercrime, urging citizens to stay alert. He outlined the deceptive techniques used in 'digital arrests' and stressed the need for public awareness and collaboration with investigative agencies to combat these threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:34 IST
Mann Ki Baat: Modi Highlights Cybercrime Threat, Calls for Public Vigilance
Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 115th episode of his radio program Mann Ki Baat, underscored the growing threat of cybercrime in modern society. Lauding the campaign's role in raising public awareness, he highlighted the issue of 'digital arrest,' a fraudulent scheme deceiving the public.

Modi described these cybercriminals as societal enemies, warning that no legitimate law enforcement system condones such practices. Efforts are being made by various investigative agencies, alongside state governments, to tackle this malicious activity, supported by the National Cyber Coordination Centre.

Emphasizing vigilance, Modi explained the three-step fraud procedure and advised against fear or compliance with such calls. UP BJP Chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary and Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak also praised Modi for addressing pressing issues like cyber fraud and promoting India's art, culture, and local products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024