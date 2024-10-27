Left Menu

Centre approves development plan for Kerala's Muthalapozhi Fishing Harbour

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has approved a comprehensive development plan for the Muthalapozhi Fishing Harbour, with a project budget of Rs 177 crore based on the Kerala government's revised Detailed Project Report (DPR).

ANI | Updated: 27-10-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 14:36 IST
Centre approves development plan for Kerala's Muthalapozhi Fishing Harbour
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying has approved a comprehensive development plan for the Muthalapozhi Fishing Harbour, with a project budget of Rs 177 crore based on the Kerala government's revised Detailed Project Report (DPR). The funding will follow a 60:40 ratio, with Rs 106.2 crore provided through the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) and Rs 70.8 crore as Kerala's contribution, the Ministry said.

The expansion will enable 415 mechanized fishing boats to operate out of the harbour, facilitating an annual landing of approximately 38,142 metric tonnes of fish. This project is expected to directly benefit around 10,000 people and indirectly support an equal number through increased employment and economic opportunities. The plan includes extensive civil, mechanical, and electrical works, covering upgrades such as wharf expansion, internal road improvements, drainage and loading areas, parking facilities, an auction hall, overhead water tanks, worker rest areas, shops, a dormitory, and landscaping.

The facility will also be equipped with modern amenities such as electrical systems, yard lighting, navigation lights, pressure washers, cleaning equipment, and security monitoring systems. An additional Rs 13 crore has been allocated for creating a "smart green" harbour and coastal protection initiatives. The expansion has been meticulously designed based on scientific studies to mitigate recurring hazards in the region.

The Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) conducted an in-depth scientific and mathematical study, examining wave patterns, coastal changes, hydrodynamics, and sedimentation in Muthalapozhi, and submitted a report to guide the project. Kerala conducted an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) to ensure sustainable development of the harbour.

Alongside providing essential infrastructure for local fishing vessels and fisherfolk, the Muthalapozhi project is expected to boost fishery-related industries, enhance the fishing trade, and create significant employment opportunities in the region. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration has invested approximately Rs 38,572 crore in fisheries development over the past decade, accelerating infrastructure projects and job opportunities in the sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024