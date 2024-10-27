Diwali Spirit Ignites In Nashik and Dharavi

In the spirit of Diwali, Maharashtra's Nashik Central Jail inmates showcased their handmade products in an exhibition on Sunday, receiving commendation from Nashik City Police Commissioner, Sandeep Karnik. Karnik extended his festive wishes to the jail staff and inmates, acknowledging their contributions to the celebration.

Simultaneously, Mumbai's Dharavi Social Mission, backed by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Private, orchestrated the sale of nearly one million handcrafted diyas from Dharavi's Kumbharwada. This remarkable feat supports Mumbai International Airport's festive engagement and the Adani Foundation's awareness initiatives.

Approximately 500 artisans, part of the Kumbharwada Potters' Association, contributed to this initiative, ensuring the preservation of generational artistry. Hanif Galwani from the association emphasized its significance, stating, 'This is the largest order we have ever received, empowering us to uphold our traditions.'

(With inputs from agencies.)