Taiwan-U.S. Relations Heat Up with Key Security Talks

Joseph Wu, the head of Taiwan's National Security Council, has arrived in the United States to engage in crucial discussions with President Donald Trump's administration. These discussions come in the wake of China's recent military exercises around Taiwan, heightening geopolitical tensions in the region.

The meeting, described as taking place under the 'special channel,' is reported by the Financial Times as the first of its kind since Trump resumed office on January 20. This diplomatic engagement signals a pivotal moment in U.S.-Taiwan relations.

As the talks unfold, international observers closely watch the proceedings, given the strategic importance of Taiwan in the broader context of U.S.-China relations and regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)