Central Railway Restricts Platform Ticket Sales for Festive Rush

In preparation for an anticipated rise in travelers during the festive season, Central Railway has enacted temporary restrictions on the sale of platform tickets across key stations. This measure aims to manage crowding and ensure smooth passenger movement within station premises.

According to a notice from Central Railways, the restrictions are in effect at major stations, including Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Thane, Kalyan, Pune, and Nagpur. This initiative, effective immediately until November 8, 2024, covers the Diwali and Chhath Puja festivals.

Central Railways has clarified that senior citizens and those with medical needs will not be affected by these restrictions. Passengers are encouraged to plan their journeys according to the new regulations to ensure a smooth and safe travel experience during the festive period.

