Unveiling the Future: Infantry's Technological Odyssey in 'Rifle and Bayonet'

Amidst the commemoration of the 78th Shaurya Diwas, the Indian Army has introduced the second edition of its annual Infantry journal, 'Rifle and Bayonet'. Positioned as a key resource, the publication delves into the transformative journey of Infantry units with a spotlight on 'Technology Absorption'.

This edition not only chronicles the evolving landscape of modern combat but also underscores the rich historical tapestry of the Infantry, serving as a vital platform for disseminating knowledge, experiences, and narratives of valor. It celebrates the resilience and sacrifices of Infantry soldiers and highlights inspiring stories of Veer Naris and veterans.

Furthermore, 'Rifle and Bayonet' engages its readership with an exploration of contemporary security challenges, strategic military responses, and ongoing modernization efforts. By encapsulating the essence of Infantry life alongside its cutting-edge advancements, the journal offers a comprehensive view of both tradition and innovation in today's Army.

(With inputs from agencies.)