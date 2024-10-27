Left Menu

Unveiling the Future: Infantry's Technological Odyssey in 'Rifle and Bayonet'

The second edition of 'Rifle and Bayonet' highlights the Indian Army Infantry's modernization with a focus on technology absorption. Unveiled on the 78th Shaurya Diwas, it shares insights into combat adaptations, Infantry heritage, and stories of bravery and sacrifice, offering an in-depth look at contemporary security challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 19:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 19:19 IST
2nd Edition of Annual Infantry Journal 'Rifle & Bayonet' unveiled on occassion of 78th Shaurya Diwas. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amidst the commemoration of the 78th Shaurya Diwas, the Indian Army has introduced the second edition of its annual Infantry journal, 'Rifle and Bayonet'. Positioned as a key resource, the publication delves into the transformative journey of Infantry units with a spotlight on 'Technology Absorption'.

This edition not only chronicles the evolving landscape of modern combat but also underscores the rich historical tapestry of the Infantry, serving as a vital platform for disseminating knowledge, experiences, and narratives of valor. It celebrates the resilience and sacrifices of Infantry soldiers and highlights inspiring stories of Veer Naris and veterans.

Furthermore, 'Rifle and Bayonet' engages its readership with an exploration of contemporary security challenges, strategic military responses, and ongoing modernization efforts. By encapsulating the essence of Infantry life alongside its cutting-edge advancements, the journal offers a comprehensive view of both tradition and innovation in today's Army.

