Swift Action Diffuses Hoax Bomb Threat on Ayodhya-Bound Flight

In response to a recent bomb threat on an Ayodhya-bound flight from Bengaluru, Akasa Airline revealed that 15 flights received security alerts, prompting immediate action from its Emergency Response Team. According to an Akasa Air spokesperson, 'The Emergency Response Team promptly activated, enacting standard procedures and working closely with regulatory bodies.'

The airline assured that captains and crew of the impacted flights followed emergency protocols in concert with local authorities. 'Our Airport Services teams liaised with local authorities for efficient resolution, ensuring safe passenger deplaning along with necessary assistance and refreshment services,' added the spokesperson.

Following stringent safety inspections, the spokesperson confirmed all aircraft had been cleared for operations. The airline underlined passenger safety as a top priority. Enhanced security was in place at Ayodhya's Maharishi Valmiki International Airport after the bomb threat on a flight arriving from Bengaluru.

The aircraft, carrying 173 passengers, landed safely under emergency protocols. Authorities conducted a comprehensive inspection, and while it was a concerning incident, passengers remained safe and cooperative during the checks.

Vinod Kumar, Director of Maharishi Valmiki Airport, confirmed the hoax nature of the threat following complete inspections with no suspicious items found. 'Although there was a bomb threat concerning the Akasa flight, it proved to be a hoax with 173 passengers onboard,' Kumar stated.

'We were alerted around 1:30 pm about a potential bomb on the flight, prompting an urgent landing. Checks on passengers, baggage, and the aircraft revealed nothing unusual. It was the second hoax call of the week, and all passengers are secure now,' added Kumar, reporting a similar hoax earlier.

