New Hope for Healthcare: Major Projects Unveiled in Chhattisgarh

Chhattisgarh's healthcare landscape is on the brink of a transformative change as Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares to virtually inaugurate two pivotal healthcare projects on Tuesday. The projects include the Central Research Institute of Yoga and Naturopathy (CRIYN) in Raipur and the Super Specialty Hospital SIMS in Bilaspur.

The CRIYN is set to be a pioneering facility in the state, focusing on research and training in yoga and naturopathy. This 100-bed institute will be constructed over the next 24 months with an expenditure of Rs 90 crore. It aims to promote healthy living and increase public awareness of yoga and naturopathy, particularly targeting schools and youth. The institute will bring modern healthcare services to residents in remote and tribal regions, heralding a significant advancement for Chhattisgarh.

Meanwhile, the new Super Specialty Hospital in Bilaspur, a Rs 200-crore investment, will begin offering outpatient and basic services, with plans for a phased operational launch. This 240-bed facility will provide advanced medical care, reducing the necessity for patients from Surguja and Bilaspur divisions to travel to Raipur. These projects are anticipated to significantly uplift the state's healthcare infrastructure and promise a healthier future for its populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)