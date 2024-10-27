Urban Mobility India Conference 2024 Shapes Future of Indian Transport

The three-day 17th Urban Mobility India Conference and Expo-2024 concluded under the chairmanship of Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. Distinguished attendees included Gujarat's Finance and Energy Minister, Kanubhai Desai, and Odisha's Urban Minister, KC Mahapatra.

Union Minister Khattar emphasized that successful urban mobility transcends mere travel facilitation, aiming instead to boost safety and quality of life while decreasing carbon emissions. The Indian government is actively progressing towards modern and safe urban transport, supported by initiatives like the Smart City Mission and PM-eBus Service. India's metro network now stretches over 989 kilometers across 23 cities, with plans for further expansion.

With a growing urban population, infrastructure must evolve, Khattar stated, highlighting the need for adaptable, connected urban environments. The conference recognized participants and award winners, while announcing Gurgaon, Haryana, as the 2025 host. The conference has been pivotal in transforming metropolitan mobility since 2008, with metro and e-bus services becoming integral to daily life.

Union Minister of State Tokhan Sahu voiced optimism about conferences driving India's transit sector forward. Prime Minister Modi's vision of a 5 trillion-dollar economy by 2025 relies heavily on enhanced urban development. Sahu acknowledged robust national transport achievements while linking them to broader economic goals like Viksit Bharat by 2047.

Noting the conference's role in urban evolution, Secretary K Shrinivas heralded platforms like Urban Metro Rail and Smart Cities as transformative. Collaborative dialogues among stakeholders aim at urban livability improvements, resonating with PM Modi's Viksit Urban Bharat vision, contributing to wider national progress.

The event, lauded by Joint Secretary Jaideep, was attended by government and corporate leaders, as well as international experts. A significant exhibition showcased modern urban transport technologies, engaging around 76 exhibitors. Collaborative knowledge partnerships enriched the conference's diverse technical, roundtable, and research sessions.

