India Powers Religious Harmony with Solar Rooftop Systems in Sri Lanka

India has provided solar rooftop systems to various religious locations in Sri Lanka, reinforcing its energy alliance with the nation. This initiative, part of a $17 million project, is intended to install 25 MW solar systems in 5,000 religious sites, contributing to Sri Lanka's renewable energy transition and sustainability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 28-10-2024 13:25 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 13:25 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

India has donated rooftop solar systems to several religious sites in Sri Lanka, strengthening its energy cooperation with the island nation, according to the Indian High Commission.

Representatives from the Indian High Commission, the Ceylon Electricity Board, and the Sri Lanka Sustainable Energy Authority delivered the solar equipment to a Buddhist temple in Hokandara, Sri Aanjaneyar Temple, St. Anthony's Church, and Mutwal Jumma Mosque, as reported by Economy Next on Monday.

The $17 million project aims to install 25 MW of solar rooftop systems across 5,000 religious sites in Sri Lanka, reducing energy costs and supporting the country's transition to renewable energy. The initiative spans all nine provinces and 25 districts, providing 37 million energy units annually and fostering a 'people-centric energy transition'. The project includes a 5-year maintenance period for sustainability, aligning with India's 'Neighbourhood First' policy. Other renewable energy projects involve solar electrification of Buddhist temples and hybrid projects in Jaffna, along with LNG infrastructure development and a solar plant at Sampur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

