European Markets Gain Ahead of Busy Economic Week

European shares experienced a minor boost on Monday as investors braced for a week packed with crucial economic data releases and earnings from significant U.S. corporations.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index saw a 0.2% rise, logging 519.80 points by 0815 GMT, despite the energy sector's 1.7% downturn impacting the benchmark, influenced by a 5% drop in oil prices as Iran downplayed Israeli strikes.

Travel and leisure stocks, including airlines, saw an uptick of about 1%, while Philips suffered a 13% drop following a lowered sales forecast. Attention turns to European Central Bank Vice President Luis de Guindos' speech, with key economic indicators across Europe expected through the week. Market dynamics will further shift with earnings from U.S. tech giants like Alphabet, Microsoft, Meta, Apple, and Amazon.

(With inputs from agencies.)