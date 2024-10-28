Left Menu

Volkswagen's Strategic Overhaul: Future Competitiveness at Stake

Volkswagen is planning significant restructuring, including major layoffs and plant closures in Germany, to enhance long-term competitiveness. The company emphasized the necessity of these measures to fund future investments internally. Despite outlining the broad strategy, specifics on the restructuring plan remain undisclosed.

Updated: 28-10-2024 17:12 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:12 IST
Volkswagen announced on Monday the necessity of significant restructuring efforts to secure long-term competitiveness, following comments from the works council head about potential major layoffs and plant closures.

"This is the only way to finance further investments in the future from our own resources," the company stated, without divulging detailed plans.

In a sweeping strategy, Volkswagen intends to shutter at least three German factories, dismiss tens of thousands of employees, and downsize remaining facilities in Europe's largest economy.

