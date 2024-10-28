Left Menu

Girish Tanti Leads IWTMA: A Boost for India's Renewable Ambitions

Girish Tanti is appointed chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). In pursuit of global climate goals, India aims to generate 50% of its energy from renewables by 2030, with an emphasis on wind power. Key figures include Saravanan Manickam and K Bharathy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:24 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move for the renewable energy sector, Girish Tanti has been appointed as the chairman of the Indian Wind Turbine Manufacturers Association (IWTMA). This decision was announced during the association's Annual General Meeting held on October 25, 2024, at the Chennai Trade Centre.

Saravanan Manickam, the Country Head of Nordex (VP India), will serve as the vice chairman-cum-secretary, while K Bharathy, CEO of Windar Renewable Energy, steps into the role of treasurer. Tanti emphasized the importance of scaling up renewable energy capacity to meet global climate targets.

To align with international climate goals, India is determined to derive 50 percent of its energy from renewable sources by 2030, targeting 100 GW from wind power. Achieving this will require a 53 GW increase from the current capacity. Sustained government support through favorable policies and incentives is deemed crucial for realizing this vision and positioning India as a global supply chain hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

