Madhya Pradesh CM Crafts Diya, Boosts Festive Spirit

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcased his pottery skills on a traditional potter's wheel in Bhopal on Monday, crafting a diya to encourage traditional art forms ahead of the Diwali festival. Yadav emphasized the festival's role in creating employment and supporting livelihoods while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in promoting such cultural activities.

The CM, expressing his heritage as a descendant of Lord Krishna, announced grand statewide celebrations for Govardhan Puja this year. Yadav highlighted ongoing efforts to protect cows, endorse cow rearing, and boost milk production in Madhya Pradesh.

Extending Diwali greetings, Yadav informed about a 4 percent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state employees, now at 50 percent effective from January 1, 2024. The CM underlined the government's commitment to progress with wide societal support.

