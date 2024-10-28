Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM Crafts Diya, Boosts Festive Spirit

Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav crafted a diya on a potter’s wheel in Bhopal to promote Diwali's traditional art. Highlighting employment linked to Diwali rituals, he also discussed Govardhan Puja celebrations and increased dearness allowance for state employees, extending greetings to all for the festival season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:53 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:53 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM Crafts Diya, Boosts Festive Spirit
CM Mohan Yadav making diya (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav showcased his pottery skills on a traditional potter's wheel in Bhopal on Monday, crafting a diya to encourage traditional art forms ahead of the Diwali festival. Yadav emphasized the festival's role in creating employment and supporting livelihoods while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership in promoting such cultural activities.

The CM, expressing his heritage as a descendant of Lord Krishna, announced grand statewide celebrations for Govardhan Puja this year. Yadav highlighted ongoing efforts to protect cows, endorse cow rearing, and boost milk production in Madhya Pradesh.

Extending Diwali greetings, Yadav informed about a 4 percent increase in the Dearness Allowance for state employees, now at 50 percent effective from January 1, 2024. The CM underlined the government's commitment to progress with wide societal support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024