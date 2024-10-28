Bajaj Finserv Unveils Unbeatable Diwali Deals on 5G Smartphones

The era of 5G connectivity has ushered in a wave of technological advancements across India. In response to this digital evolution, major network providers have rapidly deployed 5G networks, catching the attention of tech-savvy consumers nationwide.

Recognizing the burgeoning demand for 5G handsets, Bajaj Finserv is seizing the opportunity presented by the festive Diwali season. The financial services giant has launched an enticing Diwali Sale, offering up to 20% off on the latest 5G smartphones from premium brands including vivo, OPPO, Samsung, realme, and Apple.

Spanning until November 5th, 2024, the sale includes models like the Google Pixel 9 Pro, known for its impressive Tensor G4 processor and 120Hz display. Bajaj Finserv simplifies the purchase journey with options for easy EMIs, starting at Rs. 4,444, and zero down payment plans, tailored to meet diverse consumer needs.

