Delhi's Green Warriors: AAP Reinstates Bus Marshals and Volunteers in Pollution Fight

The AAP government in Delhi is re-employing previously dismissed bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers to tackle the city's pollution crisis. With registration beginning within a week, these 'green warriors' will support various initiatives, including enforcing pollution controls, campaigning for reduced vehicle emissions, and managing pollution hotspots.

28-10-2024
Delhi's Green Warriors: AAP Reinstates Bus Marshals and Volunteers in Pollution Fight
Delhi Chief Minister Atishi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  India
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government announced Monday that it would rehire bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers (CDVs) previously dismissed, assigning them roles in the Transport Department, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to combat pollution.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi outlined the reinstatement plan, confirming the registration process will begin within a week. "These ten thousand bus marshals and Civil Defence Volunteers will now join the fight against pollution," Atishi stated, detailing their roles at PUC certificate centers, enforcing GRAP restrictions, and assisting in public awareness campaigns.

Atishi criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for terminating these workers and assured residents that her government would seek solutions to their problems. Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj confirmed the deployment of these workers for a four-month period.

Atishi referred to CDVs as 'green warriors' and cited their successful involvement in the 'Odd-Even' and 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaigns. As pollution levels are expected to rise due to stubble burning and firecrackers, Atishi urged immediate action, noting the critical challenges ahead.

Earlier, parts of Delhi experienced smog with the Air Quality Index reaching 328, classified as 'Very Poor.' SAFAR predicts continued poor air quality despite a firecracker ban, expecting no significant improvement due to ongoing emissions. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

