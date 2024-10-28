Left Menu

NGT Demands Action on Delhi's Air Quality: A Call for Accountability

The National Green Tribunal urged Delhi police to outline measures to curb vehicular pollution, highlighting lapses in current practices. The tribunal emphasized the need for transparency in implementing the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) and sought comprehensive steps to address traffic-related air contaminants.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has called on the Delhi police chief and the special commissioner of traffic management to disclose strategies for mitigating air pollution due to vehicular movement and parking issues in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Expressing dissatisfaction with the current Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) implementation, the NGT emphasized the necessity for objective criteria and transparency in invoking GRAP's various stages. This follows reports of worsening air quality in the NCR, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 'very poor' levels.

The tribunal has demanded responses from the police regarding steps taken on the ground to address traffic-induced pollution. It also instructed that field monitoring by Delhi government and Municipal Corporation staff be strengthened and publicized mobile apps to combat pollution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

