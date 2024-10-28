Left Menu

Wall Street Braces for Tech Earnings Amid Election Uncertainty

Wall Street shows signs of recovery as it anticipates significant corporate earnings and the looming U.S. presidential election. Key tech companies are set to report, with potential impacts on stock index trajectories. Meanwhile, geopolitical events and economic indicators add layers of complexity to market expectations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:39 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:39 IST
Wall Street Braces for Tech Earnings Amid Election Uncertainty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street aimed for a rebound on Monday, as U.S. stock indexes looked to regain ground following a volatile trading week, driven by upcoming corporate earnings and the final stretch before the November 5 presidential election.

Futures for major indexes indicated a positive start, with the Dow E-minis climbing 143 points, the S&P 500 E-minis rising by 27.5 points, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis up by 133.25 points. The spotlight this week is on corporate earnings, with approximately 169 S&P 500 companies set to announce results. Notably, tech giants from the 'Magnificent Seven' group are among them, showing premarket gains.

Economic insights are anticipated as the release of critical data, such as the Personal Consumption Expenditures index and the nonfarm payrolls report, loom. Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions ease, affecting oil prices and market sentiment, as the Fed's potential rate decision hangs in the balance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024