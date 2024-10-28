Cuba's Struggle for Power: Mexican Oil Provides Lifeline Amid Energy Crisis

A tanker carrying approximately 400,000 barrels of oil departed from Mexico's Pajaritos port and is en route to Cuba, shipping data revealed. The oil shipment aims to ease Cuba's acute energy crisis, which has forced school closures and sent non-essential workers home amid power struggles.

Labelled with the Cuban flag, the tanker Vilma is anticipated to reach Cuba by the end of this week, according to details from financial firm LSEG. The tanker has been making regular Mexico-Cuba trips this year, with Mexican crude supplies exceeding those of 2023. An earlier oil shipment was sent to Cuba's Cienfuegos port in September.

The devastation caused by Hurricane Oscar has further complicated Cuba's power grid recovery. While electric service has been restored, officials warn of continuing outages. Cuba's aged power infrastructure reached a critical state as oil shipments from key allies have reduced, culminating in a severe grid failure this month.

