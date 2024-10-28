Left Menu

Western Railway Boosts Services for Festive Season with 200 Special Trains

Western Railway is running 200 special trains for Diwali and Chhath Puja, including 40 managed by the Mumbai Division. Measures include increased staffing, crowd management, and temporary platform ticket restrictions to ensure smooth operations and passenger safety across major stations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 20:47 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 20:47 IST
Western Railway Boosts Services for Festive Season with 200 Special Trains
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Western Railway is all set to bolster its operations in anticipation of the Diwali and Chhath Puja rush by introducing 200 special trains. According to Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer, the Mumbai Division will oversee 40 of these services, with 22 trains departing to key destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha.

In line with increased demand, Western Railway has taken decisive actions to manage passenger influx effectively. A maximum staff deployment strategy is operational at high-traffic stations, complemented by temporary restrictions on platform ticket sales at select stations to mitigate crowding and ensure seamless movement within station premises. Key stations affected include Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus, among others.

Comprehensive arrangements are in place to manage crowds, including the establishment of holding areas at Bandra Terminus, Surat, and Udhna stations. Furthermore, additional ticket counters, ATVM machines, and personnel from RPF and GRP have been deployed to aid passengers. Enhanced security, including continuous CCTV surveillance and plainclothes patrols, ensures passenger safety throughout the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

