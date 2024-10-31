Left Menu

BJP Leaders Perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja for Prosperous Diwali in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and State BJP chief VD Sharma led Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the party office in Bhopal to celebrate Diwali, praying for the state's prosperity. The leaders expressed hopes for happiness and development under the leadership of CM Yadav and Prime Minister Modi.

Updated: 31-10-2024 18:08 IST
MP CM Mohan Yadav performing pujan at party office (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with State BJP chief VD Sharma, took part in a Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the party's Bhopal office during the Diwali festivities. The ritual aimed to seek blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity across the state.

In remarks to the media, CM Yadav emphasized the puja's intent to empower the party's efforts towards public welfare. He wished citizens across the state a joyous Diwali. State BJP chief VD Sharma echoed these sentiments, highlighting prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for the well-being of Madhya Pradesh's residents.

Sharing their Diwali celebrations on social media, CM Yadav reflected on the state's development under his and Prime Minister Modi's stewardship. The festive occasion, marked by vibrant fireworks and prayers, underscored the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

