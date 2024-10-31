BJP Leaders Perform Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja for Prosperous Diwali in Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, along with State BJP chief VD Sharma, took part in a Lakshmi-Ganesh puja at the party's Bhopal office during the Diwali festivities. The ritual aimed to seek blessings for happiness, peace, and prosperity across the state.

In remarks to the media, CM Yadav emphasized the puja's intent to empower the party's efforts towards public welfare. He wished citizens across the state a joyous Diwali. State BJP chief VD Sharma echoed these sentiments, highlighting prayers to Goddess Lakshmi for the well-being of Madhya Pradesh's residents.

Sharing their Diwali celebrations on social media, CM Yadav reflected on the state's development under his and Prime Minister Modi's stewardship. The festive occasion, marked by vibrant fireworks and prayers, underscored the triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

(With inputs from agencies.)