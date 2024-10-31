Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Services in Assam

In a significant disruption to train services, a goods train wagon carrying food grains derailed in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section on Thursday evening, according to railway officials. The mishap occurred at 4:00 PM inside tunnel number 2 near MUPA, causing halts in operations across the region.

Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed that repair and restoration efforts are already in progress. Senior railway officials from the Lumding division have proceeded to the accident site, ensuring that the situation is resolved swiftly.

Due to this derailment, several trains, including Train No. 05628 (Agartala - Guwahati) and Train No. 05627 (Guwahati - Agartala), have been canceled. Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) is partially canceled between New Haflong and Guwahati, impacting travel plans for many passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)