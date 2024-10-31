Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Services in Assam

A goods train wagon derailment in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section has disrupted services, leading to multiple cancellations. Restoration work is underway, and normalcy is expected soon. Senior railway officials are on-site addressing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 19:58 IST
Goods Train Derailment Disrupts Services in Assam
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant disruption to train services, a goods train wagon carrying food grains derailed in Assam's Lumding-Badarpur Hill Section on Thursday evening, according to railway officials. The mishap occurred at 4:00 PM inside tunnel number 2 near MUPA, causing halts in operations across the region.

Northeast Frontier Railway's Chief Public Relations Officer confirmed that repair and restoration efforts are already in progress. Senior railway officials from the Lumding division have proceeded to the accident site, ensuring that the situation is resolved swiftly.

Due to this derailment, several trains, including Train No. 05628 (Agartala - Guwahati) and Train No. 05627 (Guwahati - Agartala), have been canceled. Train No. 15618 (Dullabcherra - Guwahati) is partially canceled between New Haflong and Guwahati, impacting travel plans for many passengers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024