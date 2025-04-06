Pyongyang Marathon Returns: A Global Gathering in North Korea

North Korea has hosted its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, welcoming foreign athletes to the secretive nation. The event, considered a significant step in reopening the country post-pandemic, drew competitors from countries including China and Romania, as confirmed by state media KCNA news agency and Rodong Sinmun.

Approximately 200 foreign runners arrived in Pyongyang to participate in the marathon, as noted by Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours. His social media posts depicted the preparations and the scenic race route that passes through central Pyongyang and the countryside.

The marathon is part of North Korea's annual celebration of Kim Il Sung's birthday, reflecting a gradual easing of the nation's strict COVID-19 border controls. While Russian tourists are allowed entry, regular tourism remains restricted. The marathon showcased the nation's culture and enthusiasm, with locals cheering participants at the packed stadium.

