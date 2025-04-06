Left Menu

Pyongyang Marathon Returns: A Global Gathering in North Korea

North Korea welcomed foreign runners to its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years. Nearly 200 participants from countries like China and Romania joined the race amid lifted pandemic restrictions. This event marks a step toward reopening and celebrates North Korea's founder Kim Il Sung's birthday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-04-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 06-04-2025 12:47 IST
Pyongyang Marathon Returns: A Global Gathering in North Korea
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

North Korea has hosted its first Pyongyang International Marathon in six years, welcoming foreign athletes to the secretive nation. The event, considered a significant step in reopening the country post-pandemic, drew competitors from countries including China and Romania, as confirmed by state media KCNA news agency and Rodong Sinmun.

Approximately 200 foreign runners arrived in Pyongyang to participate in the marathon, as noted by Simon Cockerell, general manager of Koryo Tours. His social media posts depicted the preparations and the scenic race route that passes through central Pyongyang and the countryside.

The marathon is part of North Korea's annual celebration of Kim Il Sung's birthday, reflecting a gradual easing of the nation's strict COVID-19 border controls. While Russian tourists are allowed entry, regular tourism remains restricted. The marathon showcased the nation's culture and enthusiasm, with locals cheering participants at the packed stadium.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tensions

Taiwan's Security Chief Engages in Crucial US Talks Amidst Rising China Tens...

 Global
2
U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

U.S. and Panama Discuss Hutchison's Panama Canal Operations

 Global
3
Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

Microsoft Anniversary Disrupted by Pro-Palestinian Protests

 United States
4
The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

The Fall of George Santos: A Tale of Fraud and Deception

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025