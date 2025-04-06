BJP's Membership Surge in Maharashtra: Over 1.51 Crore Join the Ranks

Over 1.51 crore individuals have recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Maharashtra, a significant membership boost revealed by the party's state president, Chandrashekhar Bawankule. The announcement was made at a ceremony in Nagpur marking the foundation of a new BJP office.

Bawankule commended the tireless efforts of more than one lakh party workers who conducted a door-to-door membership campaign. This campaign significantly increased the party's membership, growing beyond the previous record of 97 lakh during the tenure of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis as the party president.

He expressed gratitude to the booth presidents and office-bearers who contributed to the initiative's success and announced that 36 new party offices are planned for Maharashtra over the next two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)