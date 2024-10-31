Shell's Resilience: $6 Billion Profit Reinforces Market Confidence Amid Global Challenges

Shell has announced a remarkable $6 billion profit for the third quarter, exceeding predictions by 12%, as robust liquefied natural gas (LNG) sales counterbalanced a sharp decline in oil refining and trading results. This financial revelation, along with a reduction in debt and strong cash flow, could enhance investor confidence in CEO Wael Sawan's strategy to elevate the company's performance by the close of 2025, concentrating on the most profitable divisions, specifically oil, gas, and biofuels.

By 1541 GMT, Shell's shares had risen 3.2%. The global refining margins plunged drastically over recent months due to weakened economic activity and the inauguration of numerous new refineries in Asia and Africa. Meanwhile, oil prices contracted by 17% throughout the quarter. Despite these challenges, the company's LNG division saw a 13% rise in profits, compensating for the nearly 70% annual depreciation in its refining and chemicals unit's earnings.

Amidst industry turbulence, as illustrated by TotalEnergies and BP's declining profits, Shell's adjusted earnings of $6.03 billion significantly surpassed analysts' forecasts. Shell's long-term financial outlook remains positive, with plans to repurchase an additional $3.5 billion of shares over three months and maintain a consistent dividend. Furthermore, the company's net debt has fallen to its lowest level since 2015, underpinning strong cash flow and operations. Shell is endeavoring to cut costs significantly by the end of 2025 and has downsized its exploration workforce notably.

(With inputs from agencies.)