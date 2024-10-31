Left Menu

Tejashwi Yadav's Festive Greetings and Election Focus Amid India's Diwali Celebrations

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav extends Diwali greetings and emphasizes his party's preparation for Jharkhand elections. Across India, vibrant Diwali celebrations unfold. Prime Minister Modi also partakes in the festivities, visiting President Murmu and celebrating with armed forces in Gujarat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 22:22 IST
Tejashwi Yadav's Festive Greetings and Election Focus Amid India's Diwali Celebrations
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation immerses itself in Diwali festivities, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, extended joyous wishes to the public on Thursday. Yadav emphasized that his party is energetically preparing for the upcoming Jharkhand elections.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav expressed, "I wish the people of the country a very happy Diwali. The Jharkhand election campaign is progressing well, and people are growing weary of the current BJP administration. As part of the grand alliance, we are contesting these elections with full force." From the bustling streets of Delhi to serene Varanasi ghats, and across the expansive landscapes of Tamil Nadu, the country is celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, with fervor. Be it Laxmi Puja or fireworks, traditions enrich the nation during these festive days.

Visuals from states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh showcase communities rejoicing with Diwali rituals. Cities such as Kolkata, Thoothukudi, and others observed celebrations marked by fireworks and festive gatherings. From political figures to celebrities and sports personalities, Diwali greetings came from every corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited President Droupadi Murmu to convey festive wishes and later met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He also celebrated Diwali with the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Kutch, Gujarat.

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, remains one of India's most cherished celebrations, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Homes adorn themselves with diyas, lights, and vibrant rangoli as the nation indulges in sweets and festive gatherings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

Tensions Escalate: North Korea's Missile Test and Allegiance with Russia

 Global
2
Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

Buffer Zones Ensure Safe Access to Abortion Clinics in England and Wales

 United Kingdom
3
Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to Philadelphia

Showdown Over Million-Dollar Giveaway: Court Orders Elon Musk and Parties to...

 Global
4
Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

Reducing Sodium: A Step Toward Healthier Futures

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Forests Beyond Wood: Economic Contributions of Recreation, Water, and Biodiversity

Beyond Green Infrastructure: Valuing Mangroves in Flood Protection and National Wealth

Protecting Ocean Wealth: A Blueprint for Marine Conservation and Economic Stability

World Bank’s Innovative Valuation of Renewable Assets for a Sustainable Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024