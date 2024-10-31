Tejashwi Yadav's Festive Greetings and Election Focus Amid India's Diwali Celebrations

As the nation immerses itself in Diwali festivities, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, extended joyous wishes to the public on Thursday. Yadav emphasized that his party is energetically preparing for the upcoming Jharkhand elections.

Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav expressed, "I wish the people of the country a very happy Diwali. The Jharkhand election campaign is progressing well, and people are growing weary of the current BJP administration. As part of the grand alliance, we are contesting these elections with full force." From the bustling streets of Delhi to serene Varanasi ghats, and across the expansive landscapes of Tamil Nadu, the country is celebrating Diwali, the festival of lights, with fervor. Be it Laxmi Puja or fireworks, traditions enrich the nation during these festive days.

Visuals from states like Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Maharashtra, Jammu and Kashmir, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh showcase communities rejoicing with Diwali rituals. Cities such as Kolkata, Thoothukudi, and others observed celebrations marked by fireworks and festive gatherings. From political figures to celebrities and sports personalities, Diwali greetings came from every corner. Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited President Droupadi Murmu to convey festive wishes and later met with Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. He also celebrated Diwali with the BSF, Army, Navy, and Air Force personnel at Lakki Nala in Kutch, Gujarat.

The Festival of Lights, Diwali, remains one of India's most cherished celebrations, symbolizing the victory of light over darkness. Homes adorn themselves with diyas, lights, and vibrant rangoli as the nation indulges in sweets and festive gatherings.

