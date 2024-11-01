Western Railway Launches Festival Special Trains to Ease Festive Travel
Western Railway introduces three Festival Special Trains to accommodate increased passenger demand during the festive season. Operating on special fares, these trains connect Udhna to Jaynagar and Chhapra, and Vadodara to Dhanbad. Various halts are included to ensure convenience for passengers traveling across key stations.
- Country:
- India
In an effort to enhance passenger convenience and manage heightened demand during the upcoming festive season, Western Railway has announced the introduction of three additional Festival Special Trains. As stated by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these trains will serve passengers traveling on special fares between Udhna and Jaynagar, Udhna and Chhapra, and Vadodara and Dhanbad via Godhra.
The first of these special trains, No. 09001 Udhna to Jaynagar Special, is scheduled to depart from Udhna on Saturday, November 2, at 10:10 AM, and will reach Jaynagar at 7:00 AM the following Monday. The return journey, Train No. 09002 Jaynagar to Udhna Special, will leave Jaynagar on Monday, November 4, at 11:30 AM, arriving back in Udhna by 3:30 AM on Wednesday. Key stops along its route include Surat, Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, and several others.
Additionally, Train No. 09005 will make the journey from Udhna to Chhapra, departing on the evening of November 2. Meanwhile, Train No. 09115 will run from Vadodara to Dhanbad, setting off just after midnight on November 2 and reaching its destination the following morning. This service includes additional stops and features AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, and General Second Class Coaches to accommodate various passenger needs.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mob Justice in Vadodara: The Perils of Vigilante Action
India's Aerospace Milestone: C-295 Production in Vadodara
India and Spain Forge New Alliances with Key MOUs in Vadodara
Aircraft manufacturing project in Vadodara will also strengthen our 'Make in India, Make for the World' mission: PM Modi.
Tata-Airbus manufacturing facility will strengthen India-Spain relationship, says PM Modi in Vadodara.