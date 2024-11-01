Western Railway Launches Festival Special Trains to Ease Festive Travel

In an effort to enhance passenger convenience and manage heightened demand during the upcoming festive season, Western Railway has announced the introduction of three additional Festival Special Trains. As stated by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, these trains will serve passengers traveling on special fares between Udhna and Jaynagar, Udhna and Chhapra, and Vadodara and Dhanbad via Godhra.

The first of these special trains, No. 09001 Udhna to Jaynagar Special, is scheduled to depart from Udhna on Saturday, November 2, at 10:10 AM, and will reach Jaynagar at 7:00 AM the following Monday. The return journey, Train No. 09002 Jaynagar to Udhna Special, will leave Jaynagar on Monday, November 4, at 11:30 AM, arriving back in Udhna by 3:30 AM on Wednesday. Key stops along its route include Surat, Sayan, Bharuch, Vadodara, and several others.

Additionally, Train No. 09005 will make the journey from Udhna to Chhapra, departing on the evening of November 2. Meanwhile, Train No. 09115 will run from Vadodara to Dhanbad, setting off just after midnight on November 2 and reaching its destination the following morning. This service includes additional stops and features AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, and General Second Class Coaches to accommodate various passenger needs.

(With inputs from agencies.)