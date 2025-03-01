Sri Lanka Masters Triumph in Epic Battle Against Australia Masters in Vadodara
In a thrilling encounter at the International Masters League 2025, Sri Lanka Masters defeated Australia Masters by three wickets in Vadodara. Upul Tharanga's explosive century and Lahiru Thirimanne's aggressive fifty powered the chase of 218 runs, overshadowing Australia Masters' strong total of 217/4.
The excitement of the International Masters League 2025 continued its electric run from Navi Mumbai to Vadodara, where a considerable crowd gathered to relive cricket's storied past. The inaugural match was marked by Sri Lanka Masters' stunning three-wicket victory over Australia Masters on Friday.
Highlighting the event was the electrifying performance by Upul Tharanga, who delivered a breezy 102 runs off 54 balls. Lahiru Thirimanne complemented Tharanga's efforts with a brisk 53 off 34 balls. Their 153-run partnership was pivotal, vividly reminiscent of Sri Lanka's cricketing heydays. Despite a shaky start, the duo's synergy laid the foundation for the successful chase.
Australia Masters posted a formidable score of 217/4, guided by Shaun Marsh's 77 and Ben Dunk's striking 56. However, Sri Lanka's calculative approach eclipsed Australia's performances. Ultimately, Chaturanga de Silva's climactic six sealed the match, completing a thrilling chase under Vadodara's floodlights.
