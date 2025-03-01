Sri Lanka Masters Triumph in Epic Battle Against Australia Masters in Vadodara

The excitement of the International Masters League 2025 continued its electric run from Navi Mumbai to Vadodara, where a considerable crowd gathered to relive cricket's storied past. The inaugural match was marked by Sri Lanka Masters' stunning three-wicket victory over Australia Masters on Friday.

Highlighting the event was the electrifying performance by Upul Tharanga, who delivered a breezy 102 runs off 54 balls. Lahiru Thirimanne complemented Tharanga's efforts with a brisk 53 off 34 balls. Their 153-run partnership was pivotal, vividly reminiscent of Sri Lanka's cricketing heydays. Despite a shaky start, the duo's synergy laid the foundation for the successful chase.

Australia Masters posted a formidable score of 217/4, guided by Shaun Marsh's 77 and Ben Dunk's striking 56. However, Sri Lanka's calculative approach eclipsed Australia's performances. Ultimately, Chaturanga de Silva's climactic six sealed the match, completing a thrilling chase under Vadodara's floodlights.

(With inputs from agencies.)