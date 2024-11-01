Court Dismisses New York's Environmental Lawsuit Against PepsiCo

A New York state court has dismissed a lawsuit against PepsiCo, accused of environmental pollution through single-use plastic packaging. The lawsuit, brought by Attorney General Letitia James, was criticized by Justice Emilio Colaiacovo as failing to demonstrate PepsiCo's direct culpability in creating a public nuisance.

The case alleged that PepsiCo and its Frito-Lay division were responsible for 17% of the plastic waste affecting Buffalo's water supply. However, the judge ruled that it was individuals, not the corporation, who ignored anti-litter laws.

The decision follows a similar legal trend as other state and local governments undertake legal action against companies contributing to plastic pollution. PepsiCo expressed satisfaction with the ruling, emphasizing its dedication to reducing plastic usage and enhancing recycling efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)