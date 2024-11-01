Left Menu

Blaze Erupts in Lucknow Factory

A significant fire ignited at a factory in Lucknow's Saadatganj area. Emergency services are actively tackling the blaze, with the cause still unclear. Fortunately, no injuries are reported yet. Authorities continue to investigate the incident as more information is anticipated.

Updated: 01-11-2024 23:06 IST
Visuals from the incident site in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A massive fire erupted at a factory located in the Saadatganj area of Lucknow, according to officials.

Emergency fire crews are currently on site, deploying all available resources to bring the raging fire under control.

The origin of the fire remains unknown, but it is confirmed that there have been no casualties or injuries reported so far. Authorities are continuing their investigation as more details are expected to emerge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

